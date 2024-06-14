Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 1.1% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $480.16. 389,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,601. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.76. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

