Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $814,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after buying an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after buying an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,813,000 after buying an additional 1,025,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

