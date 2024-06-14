Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALTG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 366,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,968. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $283.43 million, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALTG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

