Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $217,663,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 865,082 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 339.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,021,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after acquiring an additional 460,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,805,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.5 %

BRO stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.08. 646,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

