Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mango Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average is $178.07. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

