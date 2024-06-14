Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,618 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.32. 1,222,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,656. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average is $111.45.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

