SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 129,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SRM Entertainment Price Performance

SRM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 18,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,268. SRM Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $11.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Get SRM Entertainment alerts:

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRM Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of SRM Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.