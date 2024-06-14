Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.90

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.90 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 161835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.45 ($0.50).

Staffline Group Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of £55.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -778.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27.84.

Insider Activity at Staffline Group

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £11,774.10 ($14,993.12). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,622 shares of company stock worth $13,475,497. 49.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

