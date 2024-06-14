Steem (STEEM) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Steem has a total market cap of $107.49 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,727.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.76 or 0.00650048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.53 or 0.00119180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00038073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00255302 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00076335 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,067,431 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

