StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 32.6 %

BNED opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $492.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $456.67 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.52% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

In other news, Director Rory Wallace purchased 202,480,772 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,124,038.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,613,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,676.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

