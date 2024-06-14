StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Stock Performance

Evogene stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 3,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 7.52% of Evogene worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

