StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 19.0 %

WHLM stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

