StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.69.

American Shared Hospital Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. On average, analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

