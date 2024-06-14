StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 5.3 %

CREG stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.63. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

