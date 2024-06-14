StockNews.com Lowers Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Hold

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Lands’ End stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. 91,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $463.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.79. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $514.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth about $103,000. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

