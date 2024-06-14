Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the May 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,855. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

