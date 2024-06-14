Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Up 136.7% in May

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Strattec Security Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:STRT traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.42 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strattec Security

In other Strattec Security news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 7,057 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,588.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Strattec Security by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $10,270,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Recommended Stories

