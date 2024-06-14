Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Short Interest Update

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 140,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Super League Enterprise Stock Down 13.0 %

NASDAQ:SLE traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 153,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,761. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Super League Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Super League Enterprise had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a negative return on equity of 228.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super League Enterprise will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Super League Enterprise

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.84% of Super League Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.