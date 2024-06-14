Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Shares Up 9.9%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $711.34 and last traded at $711.34. Approximately 88 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $647.29.

Swiss Life Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $676.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.58.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

