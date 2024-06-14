Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.43 and last traded at $37.60. 551,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,361,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYM

Symbotic Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,760 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 166.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.