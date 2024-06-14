Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.08 and last traded at $36.90. Approximately 300,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,361,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Specifically, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $1,864,425.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $389,568.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $356,000.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $928,304.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $1,864,425.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,568.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,760. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $424.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $426,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 616,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 155,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.