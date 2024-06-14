Synapse Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $106.34 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,679,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

