Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Synopsys worth $77,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.7 %

Synopsys stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $586.54. 567,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,025. The company has a market cap of $89.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $557.91 and a 200-day moving average of $551.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

