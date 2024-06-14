Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

SYPR opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.91. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,471,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

