T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,563 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $62,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $30,756,887.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 683,509,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,837,960,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,110,950 shares of company stock worth $1,174,437,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. TD Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,444,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.72 and a 52-week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

