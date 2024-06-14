Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Down 63.2% in May

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ TAIT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 15,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,939. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $16.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taitron Components in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.