Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Short Interest Update

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,100 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the May 15th total of 2,326,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLNE shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Talen Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS TLNE traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 489,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,256. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74. Talen Energy has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $125.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talen Energy will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects.

