Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $34.62 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $34.62 million and approximately $0.66 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.



Tangible Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.06374023 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

