Taylor Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,463 iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taylor Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

AOM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $43.08. 72,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,450. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.