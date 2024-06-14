Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $218.66

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $218.66 and last traded at $218.07, with a volume of 2613630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.15.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.50. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,212,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,194,000 after buying an additional 1,020,247 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,802,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,278,000 after purchasing an additional 265,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,121,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,029 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,020,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,605,000 after purchasing an additional 198,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,202,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,568,000 after purchasing an additional 188,523 shares during the last quarter.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

