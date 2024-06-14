Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$82.00 at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$77.50 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.64.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$65.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$47.47 and a one year high of C$74.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.12. The stock has a market cap of C$33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

