Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare comprises approximately 2.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $67,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.88. 248,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,887. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

