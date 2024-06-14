Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.91. 410,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,921. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teradyne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

