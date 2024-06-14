TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TerraVest Industries stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 819. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $60.05.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

