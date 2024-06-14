Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP increased its stake in Tesla by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 13,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,830,000. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.47. 118,390,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,933,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.41 and a 200 day moving average of $196.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

