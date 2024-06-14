Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Up 0.4%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.63. 100,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 40,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

