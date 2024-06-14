Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $181.06 and last traded at $181.06. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.00.
Thales Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day moving average is $159.12.
Thales Company Profile
Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Thales
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.