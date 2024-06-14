Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $181.06 and last traded at $181.06. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.00.

Thales Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.29 and its 200 day moving average is $159.12.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

