The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 238.8% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHN. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The China Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 336,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The China Fund by 466.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in The China Fund by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in The China Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,605. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The China Fund has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.