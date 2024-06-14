The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Lessened by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,401. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

