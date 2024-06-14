The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Robert J. Krolik Sells 29,737 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Krolik sold 29,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $109,134.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,623.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RealReal Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.64.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 146.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal during the first quarter valued at $1,862,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 133,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REAL. UBS Group increased their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on REAL

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.