Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of THUPY remained flat at $14.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130. Thule Group AB has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69.

Thule Group AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

