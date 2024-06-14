Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Trading Down 4%

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 10,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Titan Logix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 million during the quarter.

Titan Logix Company Profile

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

