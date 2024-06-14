Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Tokai Carbon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKCBY remained flat at $24.70 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. Tokai Carbon has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $30.67.
About Tokai Carbon
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tokai Carbon
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tokai Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokai Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.