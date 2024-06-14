Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Tokai Carbon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKCBY remained flat at $24.70 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. Tokai Carbon has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

About Tokai Carbon

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

