TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Friday, June 7th.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TOMZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,574. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.28.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 39.96% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

