Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $6.65

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.44. Torrid shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 6,872 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Torrid Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $669.93 million, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

