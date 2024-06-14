Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Up 4.8%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 16,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 97,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

The company has a market cap of $697.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

