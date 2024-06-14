Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.90

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.90 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.71 ($0.40), with a volume of 300700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.75 ($0.40).
TXP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.
