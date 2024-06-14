Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRML. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of TRML opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. Tourmaline Bio has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRML. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth $6,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $15,495,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,782,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $10,442,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

