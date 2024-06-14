Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,344,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 688,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $17,059,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of MRVI opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The company had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

