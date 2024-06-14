Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,138,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,006,811. The firm has a market cap of $430.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

